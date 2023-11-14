What the 2023 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake

When David Blitzer and Ryan Smith bought Real Salt Lake in January 2022, the expectation among fans and pundits – it’s me, it’s me, I’ve got my hand in the air, it’s me – was that a big spend was going to come within the next six months.

Maybe it wouldn’t happen right away, the reasoning went, but these guys were ambitious – their other clubs in other sports showed as much – and, while Sandy isn’t Miami, the club had already shown the ability to lure Best XI-caliber players from Buenos Aires to Berlin, with stops at all locales in between.

But it didn’t happen like that in 2022. And then winter came again and the clock started ticking and the fans got antsy and it seemed… well, it seemed like there were plenty of good reasons to write this team off from the jump. And then they got off to a miserable 1W-4L-0D start, with a couple of absolutely gruesome losses in there, and I kind of felt like I’d need to have this column prepped by mid-April. This team was deader than dead.

That, of course, is when Pablo Mastroeni’s version of RSL have you exactly where they want you. They were not even a little bit dead, and from mid-April to mid-July they went 12W-2L-7D across all competitions, which catapulted them into the top four in the West and into the US Open Cup semifinals (wins at Portland and at Colorado along the way must’ve been particularly sweet).

As usual, the advanced stats found RSL’s rise inexplicable – most had them in the bottom half of the league, while a few had them as low as the bottom quarter. They were a team, in other words, that gave up more good chances than they created, tended to dig their own hole by turning a 1-0 deficit into 3-0… and still found a way to pick up points anyway.

“Stats,” Mastroeni said once upon a time, “will lose to the human spirit every day of the week.”

Who am I to argue?

Piled on top of the wins and the good vibes was the owners really did open up that checkbook in the summer window. First, they exercised the purchase option on their excellent young midfielder, Braian Ojeda. That was the appetizer.

The main course: Chicho Arango. The Colombian had spent six unhappy months at Liga MX’s Pachuca after winning MLS Cup with LAFC last year, and he wanted back into MLS. RSL rightly made him their record signing, after initially making Colombian winger Andrés Gómez their record signing in January.

When that happened, you could just about talk yourself into the Claret-and-Cobalt as a darkhorse MLS Cup contender. They had elite attacking pieces, now, and they had a system in place. It could happen.

What happened instead was Pablo Ruiz injured his knee early in a Round-of-16 Leagues Cup loss at LAFC, and the whole thing went up in smoke. A scoreless game turned into a 4-0 rout for the Black & Gold. RSL followed that up by losing to Houston in the Open Cup semis, and then limping to a 4W-5L-1D record down the home stretch before getting dumped out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (in a hard-fought but not particularly pretty series) by the Dynamo.