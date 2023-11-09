What the 2023 MLS season meant for Portland Timbers

Which is to say there wasn’t a lot to distinguish this Portland Timbers season to the good or the catastrophically bad. There was some actual bad, of course – you don’t dismiss your coach of five years if there wasn’t – but it never got late-Chivas USA or early-FC Cincinnati level of disastrous out there.

I could honestly just leave it there, since that really does encapsulate the whole season. Just… meh. But for the sake of completionism, let’s stroll through all of 2023 and hit the high points:

• A poor start as they took just one win from their first seven. Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, who had been the hero of 2022 (almost single-handedly keeping Portland in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race), somehow lost his starting job and wasn’t afraid to let folks know his displeasure with head coach Gio Savarese. Eryk Williamson unfortunately tore his ACL again, then David Ayala did as well.

• A better-but-still scuffling spring followed that, as the team still conceded too many goals while winning too few games. Around this time, Santiago Moreno – the dynamic young attacker who at times very much looked the part of a future star – followed Ivacic’s lead and took his shots at Savarese, demanding a trade.

• A mostly meh summer followed, with a few wins and a couple of good Leagues Cup performances in losses to both Monterrey-based Liga MX giants. There was not much to suggest, however, that things were about to turn around.

• Things did not, in fact, turn around. After a couple of weeks off following that Leagues Cup elimination, Portland went down to Houston and got beaten nearly to death. They lost 5-0 to the rampant Dynamo and that, it turns out, was the final nail for Savarese. He was let go the following day.

It felt at that point like Portland would go quietly. This season was going to be a big, fat, nothing-burger. Sure, they’d gone out and made a record signing last winter to bring in Evander, and sure, they’d squeezed one more good year out of Diego Chara. But… meh. There was nothing particularly promising to hang your hat on with any of it.

Then interim head coach Miles Joseph managed to light a spark. He lost his first game in the saddle, but went 5-0-2 (W-L-D) over the next seven to push the Timbers back above the playoff line for the first time in months. You could argue they were playing the best ball in the league, and for a chunk of time they were even doing so without Chara (something no previous Timbers head coach had ever been able to pull off).