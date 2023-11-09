What the 2023 MLS season meant for New York Red Bulls

They really danced with the devil this year, didn’t they? For a huge chunk of 2023 – basically right up until stoppage time on Decision Day – it seemed like this group was going to be the one to break a 13-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak.

It all seemed headed to no good end until the calendar flipped to autumn and the Red Bulls inexplicably got hot. They won four of their last five, including a dramatic 1-0 stoppage-time win at Nashville on Decision Day, and so back into the playoffs they went.

Nobody could put the ball in the net, though. That includes new record signing Dante Vanzeir , who was supposed to be the pure goalscorer to turn the Red Bulls' positional and stylistic dominance into goals. He never did, and his season was interrupted by injury, and then by a suspension for directing a racial slur towards a San Jose Earthquakes player, and then by injury again . The way then-head coach Gerhard Struber handled the racial slur incident seemed to grease the skids for his departure , with Troy Lesesne taking over on a full-time basis in May.

Anyway, these guys bought in all year long, and all year long they were snakebit in front of goal (which is why it looked like that streak was going up in smoke). By my count they turned about 90% of the games they played into RED BULL games – just pure freaking murderball – and when they impose that on you, they’re going to get their chances.

Say what you want about RBNY ’s postseason struggles (I’ll be saying a bunch in a moment), but 13 straight years in the playoffs? That’s impressive as hell in a salary-capped league! The fact they’ve managed it while developing and selling so many of their best young players ups the degree of difficulty, and speaks well to… well, I’m loath to praise the Energy Drink Soccer game model, but it clearly works.

Formation & Tactics

Again: pure murderball. Red Bull, as usual, pressed higher and harder than anybody in the league, and they (surprise) won the ball higher than anybody in the league, yadda yadda yadda.

They do not care about completing passes – they trade possession for field position. The other big trade they make is chance quantity (nobody allows fewer) for chance quality (RBNY allowed the highest xG per shot in the league by a mile).

Lesesne deserves credit for being the first coach in RBNY history to make the 4-2-2-2 work. That’s the default formation of Energy Drink Soccer – the preferred formation over in Salzburg and Leipzig – and everyone from Struber to Jesse Marsch had tried and discarded it in New York.

But now it seems here to stay.

Highlights

After a year of mostly not shooting straight, RBNY, as I mentioned, got hot in late September. That led to one of the most dramatic moments in Decision Day history, as they went down to Nashville needing a win to get into the postseason.

Nashville don't give up much, especially at home. And, as expected, two of the best defensive teams in the league coming together looked headed for a scoreless draw.

Two minutes into an allotted four of second-half stoppage time, Luquinhas got on the ball in Zone 14 and turned Aníbal Godoy. He dribbled into the box and Godoy hacked him down.

Penalty. But with a 13-year playoff streak on the line, who’d take it?

Up to the spot walked homegrown hero John Tolkin, a 21-year-old kid who’d grown up in the Red Bulls academy and grown into the kind of star who’s got a cult following in other team’s fanbases. There aren’t many left backs out there who break into the zeitgeist like that.