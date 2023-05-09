New York Red Bulls seek "more clarity" with Struber exit, Lesesne promotion

It wasn’t exactly a firing, nor was it really a resignation, according to New York Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider.

“We came to the decision now after the Philly game, together with Gerhard, that we need to do something,” added Schneider.

“It's an ongoing process that you evaluate: Where are we? How do we play? How do we perform?” Schneider told reporters in the wake of Struber’s departure from the club on Monday . “We couldn't be happy with the outcome.”

But with RBNY sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference standings with nine points from their first 11 matches of the 2023 season, and the second-worst attacking output in the league with just seven goals thus far, it became clear to him, head coach Gerhard Struber and the rest of the RBNY leadership team that something had to change.

9 - The Red Bulls have 9 points through 11 matches this season, their fewest at this stage since 2009, the last time they failed to make the playoffs. Change. pic.twitter.com/nEU9LJDBN1

In the club’s announcement of the parting, Struber alluded to the difficulty of being separated from his family, who remained in Europe following his move to RBNY in 2020.

Yet the Red Bulls’ global ownership group are said to rate him highly, having reportedly paid upwards of $2 million to hire him away from English club Barnsley. Schneider stated on Monday that the parting was not influenced by Struber’s handling of the situation around suspended striker Dante Vanzeir when the Designated Player used racist language during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 8.

And RBNY’s new head coach, Troy Lesesne, can thank Struber for his presence at the club in the first place, having been hired by the Austrian as an assistant last year after three years in charge of USL Championship side New Mexico United, a club he helped launch as both head coach and technical director from its birth.

“Gerhard is the reason that I’m here. He's the one that hired me, he's the one that saw something in me, and I learned an incredible amount from him,” said Lesesne, reeling off the list of RBNY and Red Bull GmbH executives who have invested their faith in him despite a relative paucity of MLS experience.

“Oliver Mintzlaff, Mario Gómez, Jochen, Denis [Hamlett], Marc [de Grandpré], they see something in me and they see something in my coaching profile that I don't think that a lot of other clubs at the first-division level probably would look into. I'm not a household name,” he said. “I can't walk into any room and everyone knows who I am. And that's OK. But as Jochen just said to you, 19 seasons I’ve been working as a coach and honing my craft to be prepared for an opportunity like this whenever it comes along.”

Emphasizing his knowledge and familiarity with the current squad and the wider Red Bull DNA, Schneider insisted that no coaching search of any kind is underway at present. RBNY are investing full faith in Lesesne, at least through the end of the ‘23 campaign.

“No, it's totally focused on Troy and giving him and his coaching team all the support they need to be successful,” said the German executive. “I’m quite experienced, a long time enough in this business – many coaching careers have started like this. So we are totally focused on supporting him and the team and that’s it.