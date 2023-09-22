New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir out for season with injury

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has suffered a lumbar spine injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2023 season, the club announced Friday.

Vanzeir sustained the injury in RBNY's 1-1 draw vs. Austin FC at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. The 25-year-old made 19 MLS appearances (eight starts) this season, finishing with two goals and one assist in 745 minutes.

He added two more goals during RBNY's 2023 Leagues Cup campaign and also scored in their Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match against FC Cincinnati on May 23. The Belgian striker originally signed with the club from Union SG as a Designated Player in February.

RBNY are in 14th place on the Eastern Conference table through Matchday 33 (7W-12L-10D, 31 points). They'll look to spark a late surge back above the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs line on Saturday in a road matchup against D.C. United at Audi Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

