What the 2023 MLS season meant for New England Revolution

The New England Revolution played two seasons in 2023: the one before legendary head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was put on administrative leave, then resigned, and the one after that.

The Revs before that happened were second in the East, had comfortably gotten out of their Leagues Cup group, and were riding out a couple of crucial (but not season-defining) injuries while continuing to develop what’s become a steady pipeline of high-level young players, both foreign and domestic.

The Revs after that happened were dumped out of Leagues Cup, dropped from second to fifth in the East over the final 11 games of the regular season, cycled through two separate interim head coaches, and then were summarily shipped out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two games by a wounded Philadelphia Union team.

It is, in its way, the most disappointing season in club history, because for a good chunk of time there, it really did seem like the Revs had a good shot at ending their near three-decades-long MLS Cup curse.

I’m just going to throw in some quotes here:

“After much soul searching, I have decided to resign my position as head coach and sporting director of the New England Revolution,” Arena said in a statement back in the summer. “The investigation has been a hard and difficult process for me and my family.

“I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time.”

Here’s veteran center back Omar Gonzalez, being very candid at the end of the year:

"From my experience, when the front office is in shambles, it trickles down to the team and you lose that confidence with the group, that cohesiveness with the group because if you want a winning team, you need a winning organization," Gonzalez said.

"That’s from my experience. When the front office is doing well and the team’s doing well, it just feels good. So once that shattered, you could tell how quickly things started to go downhill from there."

And here’s another center back, Henry Kessler, looking ahead: