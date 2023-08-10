DC United, Taxi Fountas mutually terminate contract

Transfer Tracker

D.C. United and forward Taxi Fountas have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately, the club announced Thursday.

Fountas was placed on administrative leave by MLS on July 21 following what the league determined were credible allegations that he used prohibited and discriminatory language against another player.

In 2022, Fountas was also the subject of a league investigation into his alleged use of racially abusive language toward an Inter Miami CF player during an Eastern Conference game. The allegations were deemed credible, though could not be independently verified.

Fountas originally joined D.C. United ahead of the 2022 MLS season from Austrian top-flight side Rapid Vienna. The Designated Player and Greece international, who was an MLS All-Star last year, tallied 18 goals and four assists in 38 games.

