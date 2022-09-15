What the 2022 MLS season meant for San Jose Earthquakes

2023 Preview

The first thing they’ve got to do is figure out who they’re going to sell and who they’re going to keep. They already got an offer they couldn’t refuse for Marcos Lopez from Feyenoord (and Francisco Calvo to Konyaspor, my god), and reportedly turned down offers for both Cowell and Benji Kikanovic this summer, as well as trade offers for Yueill. I have to imagine that, at the very least, one of Cowell or Kikanovic will be gone as it doesn’t make a ton of sense to try to develop two young wingers with similar strengths and weaknesses for the same spot.