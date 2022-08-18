Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved"

Enjoying his time as an assistant with the US men's national team and fully focused on preparations for the 2022 World Cup , Luchi Gonzalez didn’t expect to make a decision on his future anytime soon.

“This is a moment that was maybe a little earlier than I expected, because my focus is US and the World Cup,” Gonzalez told media on Wednesday. “But it’s flattering and honoring.”

The Quakes couldn’t wait much longer and Gonzalez couldn’t let this opportunity pass, appointing the USMNT assistant Wednesday to take over from interim head coach Alex Covelo for the 2023 MLS campaign after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Gonzalez is a sought-after coach, though. And the San Jose Earthquakes have long wanted to make him their next manager. Interest turned into interviews and further talks over the last couple of months. Visions aligned, Gonzalez says he got assurances from ownership that spending will increase and the fit a strong one.

“I’ve evolved now seeing the highest level tactically and the highest level talent with the senior national team,” Gonzalez said. “My philosophy has evolved, it’s natural.”

A year under Berhalter with the national team has proven to be integral for Gonzalez’s development. It’s also a role that other successful MLS coaches have previously held, as Berhalter starts to build an impressive recent coaching tree. Nico Estevez left the national team to take over (for Gonzalez) at Dallas, while Josh Wolff left the national team to become Austin FC ’s inaugural head coach. Austin are currently second in the West with Dallas in third.

Gonzalez, who joined Gregg Berhalter’s staff in December, got to experience the end of a successful qualifying campaign and now spearheading the push to the tournament itself, kicking off in November. It is only his second job on a senior staff, after first being head coach of FC Dallas’ first team from 2019-2021. Prior to that, he was FCD’s academy director.

“The club were looking for a commitment, they wanted to know early who their coach would be so they could start to plan,” Gonzalez said. “They needed clarity… they needed time to prepare. I understand the timing. I physically cannot be here until January, but obviously in the shadows I will support the growth and the process of planning for next season.”

Gonzalez was actually at FC Dallas ’ recent 4-1 win over the Earthquakes for US Soccer, just days before officially being named San Jose's new boss.

Strong foundation

Gonzalez and GM Chris Leitch have already begun to analyze the current Quakes squad, which pieces will remain with the core and areas to improve. While San Jose are languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference, the roster is far from bereft of interesting pieces.

Jeremy Ebobisse – Leitch’s first major acquisition after becoming interim GM last summer – has been awesome, tied for fourth in the Golden Boot race with 14 goals so far this season. Christian Espinoza has been among the league’s top creative wingers and Jackson Yueill played his way onto the national team radar as he developed in San Jose. Jamiro Monteiro is having his best season in MLS since 2019 and the academy continues to produce first-team talent.

“It’s been a respectful process of them getting to know me and me getting to know the club,” Gonzalez said. “Visions were discussed. Potential of the project was discussed, including the roster, the current roster and how pieces can be added. It’s a lot of exciting things that San Jose have to offer. There’s already a competitive base in the roster, the staff is already a strong foundation."

The academy/development piece of identifying Gonzalez as a top target is key. Leitch has often talked about further emboldening the pathway from the academy to the first team, as San Jose are quietly becoming one of the top academies in the league. All US youth national team camps seem to involve multiple Quakes players.

Cade Cowell is the crown jewel at the moment, an 18-year-old on the radar of big clubs in Europe and San Jose have already rejected bids from Reims for him. Cruz Medina, who just signed a homegrown deal a few months ago, is regarded among the best talents in his age. More will continue to come behind them.

In Dallas, Gonzalez played an integral role in the development of numerous players, perhaps most notably Ricardo Pepi as he had him both in the academy and first team. Pepi made a $20 million transfer to Augsburg in January. The club also developed and moved on Bryan Reynolds, Reggie Cannon, Tanner Tessmann, Justin Che, Dante Sealy and more under Gonzalez’s tenure.