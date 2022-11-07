What the 2022 MLS season meant for LAFC

For a while there – a good, long while, right up through the middle of August – it looked like LAFC were going to set all sorts of records. They were running away with the Supporters’ Shield, were up above 2.25 points per game, and seemed to be kicking into a gear that suggested they could make a run at the single-season goal differential record, which they’d set back in 2019.

It didn’t work out that way, of course. The Black & Gold famously signed two new DPs in Denis Bouanga and Cristian Tello, and two new TAM guys you may have heard of in Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, and then they… got worse? I mean, yeah. They were not as good in the final quarter of the season as they had been through the first 25 games.

But then they got better again, and then they started locking things down enough to turn each match into a game of moments – and when you have superior talent, which LAFC did against literally everybody they took the field against, that’s a pretty damn good plan.

And so they did the double. Bouanga scored a memorable solo effort up in Portland to secure the Supporters’ Shield with a week left in the season, and then Bale – and John McCarthy!!! – did the unthinkable in leading the Black & Gold to their first-ever MLS Cup triumph in indescribable fashion.