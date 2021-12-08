What the 2021 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake

Can’t argue much with that, especially given the context of this season – one that is, I think, unique in MLS history. They’re still in limbo with regard to ownership, they had their coach leave to be an assistant elsewhere in the league mid-season, they toggled between multiple formations and tactical iterations, they suffered catastrophic blow-out defeats and inflicted breathtaking upsets, and then they went all the way to the Western Conference Final by posting road wins over two of the most consistently excellent teams in the league.

Everything about it was unorthodox, but they ended up getting to exactly where they wanted to go.

Formation and tactics

Under Freddy Juarez it was a methodical 4-2-3-1 that usually played out of a mid-block, didn’t take too many risks with the fullbacks and kind of lacked an overall identity.

When Juarez left to join Brian Schmetzer’s Seattle staff in August, Pablo Mastroeni took over and decided to let his freak flag fly. The biggest change was a shift away from the 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2, one in which both wingbacks would push way upfield and even the deep-lying central midfielders were encouraged to get up into the attack.

He then added more bells and whistles, shifting right wingback Aaron Herrera to right center back and giving him license to push up as well, while the strong side wingback (usually Andrew Brody) would tuck inside and add more numbers into the box.

It was wild, and they put on some absolutely stunning shows. Of course, they suffered some stunning defeats as well – 6-1 to the Timbers in late September is one that stands out, as does the 4-3 home loss to the Quakes on Oct. 30.

That game, the loss to San Jose, pushed Mastroeni to evolve back into something more staid, and RSL finished the year, then spent most of the playoffs in a pretty conservative 4-4-1-1.