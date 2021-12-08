What the 2021 MLS season meant for Nashville SC

First expansion team in MLS history to win a playoff game during each of their first two seasons.

They did it all by playing a wildly unbalanced schedule (almost everything at home in the first half of the year and, subsequently, a lot of time on the road in the second half) and while fighting through a weird propensity for conceding early goals and set-piece goals.

There are a lot of ways to improve year-over-year, but the two most obvious ones are to collect more points per game, and to play better soccer. Nashville checked both those boxes, earned themselves a home playoff game in the process, won it and then gave a full-strength Union side hell before getting Andre Blake ’d in the PK shootout.

Formation and tactics

One of the most significant adjustments of the year, from anyone, was Gary Smith’s decision to scrap the 4-2-3-1 – which his team had spent damn near every single moment of their debut season playing out of – for a 3-5-2. It came about a third of the way into the season, in the midst of a stretch during which Nashville were playing well, but were conceding too many soft goals.

The 3-5-2 helped on that side of the ball (just getting another center back out there is often a good move). It also helped put Hany Mukhtar into more of a free attacking role rather than pinning him to one of the wings or making him dictate the game as a No. 10.

And tactically, a lot of what Nashville did flowed from that. Mukhtar likes to drift over to the left, so there were a lot of overloads out there with left wingback Daniel Lovitz and central midfielder Randall Leal joining Mukhtar, trying to slip the No. 10 through the lines or get him on the ball in the half-space.

Defensively, Nashville didn’t take a lot of risks and were one of the best teams in the league in organized defense. That’s a good recipe for losing very few games and, well, they tied the league record with just four losses all season. And even their playoff “defeat” goes down in the books as a draw.