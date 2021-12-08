What the 2021 MLS season meant for Minnesota United FC

Disappointment

Hunou, who was supposed to be the missing attacking piece, managed just 7g/1a in a touch over 1700 minutes and rarely went the full 90 (just twice in his 26 appearances). Heath seemed not to trust him, which is perhaps understandable given the types of chances Hunou contrived to miss. But also, Heath has his hand on the lever with regard to acquisitions, so why’d they bring him in and give him such a fat contract if they weren’t going to let him play through the adjustment period? It’s not like any of the other center forward options were making any sort of case for playing time.