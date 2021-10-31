Recap: Minnesota United 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

A dominant attacking performance from Minnesota United saw them keep their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff dreams alive with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas Cit y at Allianz Field Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Minnesota's Argentine duo of Emanuel Reynoso and Franco Fragapane fired them to an all-important victory, meaning their battle to reach the postseason will go down to the Decision Day on Nov. 7. With three points, the Loons climb all the way up from ninth to fifth in the West, though with all the teams below them having a game in hand.

In their third meeting this season, the Loons earned their first win against Sporting since knocking them out of the Audi 2020 MLS playoffs with a 3-0 win at Children's Mercy Park. The two sides are now 1-1-1 over the course of the regular season, with a fourth meeting possible come the postseason.

Sporting opened the scoring in the eighth minute off a stunning set piece. A short corner was taken, with the ball being sent to the back post instantly where Johnny Russell headed it toward a wide-open Khiry Shelton who found the back of the net.

In a story of set pieces, Minnesota clapped back just 12 minutes later with a goal of their own. An initial corner kick attempt from Emanuel Reynoso failed, but after maintaining possession through captain Osvaldo Alonso, the Loons sent the ball back into the box where Robin Lod found Fragapane for the Argentine's fifth goal of the season.

Lod and Fragapane connected once again in the 38th minute with some interplay in the box before the Argentine found his compatriot Reynoso, who was taken down with referee Victor Rivas pointing to the spot. Reynoso stepped up and scored a cheeky Panenka penalty to give them a 2-1 lead.