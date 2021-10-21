What the 2021 MLS season meant for Houston Dynamo FC

This team got something of a facelift this past winter, one that focused primarily on bringing in MLS veterans who would avoid the type of terminal midseason decline that has been such a feature of Dynamo soccer over the past decade.

Formation and tactics

Among those new arrivals were Fafa Picault, who’s one of the best pressing wingers in the league, and Maxi Urruti, who's one of the best pressing forwards in the league. The other big arrival was center back Tim Parker, whose best years came with the press-press-press Red Bull teams of Jesse Marsch and Chris Armas.

You see where this is going, right? Tab Ramos wanted the Dynamo to be a very direct, pressing team that forced turnovers and got vertical immediately. The style was supposed to be less RBNY-type demolition derby and more of the pitch control pressing of Sporting KC, and like Sporting it would come out of a 4-3-3.

Unlike Sporting, it didn’t work. They didn’t force enough turnovers in midfield to have turnovers become the creative engine, and they didn’t have enough creativity out there in terms of individual talent until Ramos eventually caved to the inevitable and put Darwin Quintero into the XI in late summer.