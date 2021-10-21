What the 2021 MLS season meant for FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati had a deliriously dysfunctional 2019 season then somehow managed to ratchet it up for Year 2, before dialing it back a bit in Year 3 but still ending up in the same old spot.

So it’s another year, another last-place finish, another front office and coaching overhaul, another offseason rebuild. You can set your watch to it.

Nobody’s even managed three Wooden Spoons in a row before. As I’m writing this Cincy haven’t clinched it, but they are strong favorites to do so given the cushion Austin and Toronto have.

For what it's worth, Albright said in an interview during Wednesday night's loss that the new coach would be named by December, and that he wants the team to play a midfield diamond. Expect them, in other words, to try to look like the Union.

I’m not sure any of this matters, though. Stam’s been fired , there’s a new GM (good luck, Chris Albright !), and there will be a new head coach with new principles of play next year.

In attack they mostly tried to funnel things through Luciano Acosta . But Acosta also had to drop back a ton in order to progress the ball upfield because Cincy weren’t good at that part of the game, and that part of the game’s pretty important

Jaap Stam cycled through a 5-4-1, a 3-5-2, a 4-3-3, a 4-1-4-1 and a 4-2-3-1, playing mostly out of a mid or low block. At no point did they look significantly better in one formation than they did in any of the others.

That is the team’s only win since June. It’s been a long year in Cincy, man.

As for an in-season highlight, other than a little late-spring feistiness, the obvious choice is the 2-0 home win over Toronto on September 11. That finally – finally, after four months!!! – gave Cincy their first three-pointer at their gorgeous, brand new stadium.

Well, they won the offseason last year, right? Then-GM Gerard Nijkamp got himself a blank check and got to spending real quick, and the fans liked that.

Lowlight

I’m tempted to put the TQL opener in which they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie Inter Miami 2-2 in the 82nd minute, only to gakk up the game-winner three minutes later and take a 3-2 loss, but that really wasn’t it. Hope in the fanbase truly did spring eternal after that game despite the brutal ending, and they actually followed it up with their first win (and only good stretch) of the year.

So no, as disappointing as that loss to Miami was, that’s not the right call. The right call is what happened two months later, when “Hell is Real” became all too apt a description for the Cincy season

TQL Stadium was once again the scene of the crime, but this time it was Cincy who took a 2-0 lead. And then Columbus went down a man just before the break, and if you’re playing 11-v-10 at home with a multi-goal lead that’s three points, right

Wrong. Cincy, even with the man advantage, barely threatened in the second half. And of course they found a way to cough up two goals that they just shouldn’t have, by any measure