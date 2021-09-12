Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

FC Cincinnati notched their first-ever victory at TQL Stadium nearly four months after the soccer-specific venue debuted, defeating Toronto FC 2-0 Saturday night and snapping a 12-game winless streak in the process.
In a battle of the Eastern Conference's bottom two teams, Cincinnati emerged victorious thanks to goals from Brenner and Haris Medunjanin, extending Toronto FC’s losing skid to five and winless streak to eight. The result also ended a three-game losing streak for the Orange & Blue, keeping their slim Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chances alive.
The home side opened the scoring in the 39th minute. A curling ball toward the back post from Luciano Acosta was converted home by Brenner to make it 1-0 for Cincinnati.
The Brazilian striker almost netted his second goal moments later. A cross whipped in by Isaac Atanga found the unmarked 21-year-old, but TFC caught a break when he fumbled his effort from in tight, putting it wide.
Cincinnati doubled their lead 13 minutes into the second half. Medunjanin’s first-time strike from outside the box took a wicked double-deflection off Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez and past a helpless Quentin Westberg to make it 2-0, essentially putting this match to rest.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Cincinnati have finally won at TQL Stadium. The soccer-specific venue opened on May 16 and Orange & Blue fans had yet to taste victory – until now. The win was Cincinnati's fourth of the year and first in 12 games. Ironically, their last victory came against this same Toronto FC side, a 2-0 result on June 26. Toronto's woes, meanwhile, continue at the bottom of the overall league table. After finishing second in the Supporters' Shield race in 2020, the setbacks keep piling up.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Brenner's opener right before the break instilled some much-needed confidence in FC Cincinnati. It also seemed to suck the life out of TFC, who couldn't rally back after falling behind yet again.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Luciano Acosta. The Argentine attacking midfielder pulled strings all over the pitch and was a constant nuisance for TFC's backline.
Up Next
- CIN: Wednesday, September 15 vs. Atlanta United | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on DAZN)
- TOR: Tuesday, September 14 vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 pm ET (TSN in Canada)