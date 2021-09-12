Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

FC Cincinnati notched their first-ever victory at TQL Stadium nearly four months after the soccer-specific venue debuted, defeating Toronto FC 2-0 Saturday night and snapping a 12-game winless streak in the process.

In a battle of the Eastern Conference's bottom two teams, Cincinnati emerged victorious thanks to goals from Brenner and Haris Medunjanin, extending Toronto FC’s losing skid to five and winless streak to eight. The result also ended a three-game losing streak for the Orange & Blue, keeping their slim Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chances alive.

The home side opened the scoring in the 39th minute. A curling ball toward the back post from Luciano Acosta was converted home by Brenner to make it 1-0 for Cincinnati.

The Brazilian striker almost netted his second goal moments later. A cross whipped in by Isaac Atanga found the unmarked 21-year-old, but TFC caught a break when he fumbled his effort from in tight, putting it wide.