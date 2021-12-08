What the 2021 MLS season meant for Colorado Rapids

Revelation

If you’d asked me 18 months ago whether Auston Trusty would be in a USMNT camp following a borderline Best XI-caliber season (we – “we” being the Extratime gang – had him on our second team Best XI ), with a potential move to a club in a big-five European league coming soon, I’d have given a hearty chuckle.

Trusty had lost his job over the back half of 2019 in Philly, got traded to the Rapids for xAM, then got off to a miserable start under Fraser in 2020. He played all of eight games last year, and was on the field for only 525 minutes. Most of those minutes were… not good. He started and finished 34 of Colorado’s 35 games (all competitions) in 2021, playing mostly at left center back in the back three, but also center back in a back four and even some wingback in a back five. He showed much more versatility than I’d thought he possessed, and his distribution from the back has actually become an asset.