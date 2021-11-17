Who should be MLS 2021 Best XI picks? Extratime offers FIVE teams

With the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs upon us, year-end awards and Best XI selections are set to be unveiled in the buildup to MLS Cup on Dec. 11.
The Extratime crew took their shot at Best XIs – five of them – with several different formations, including a few three-back systems with wingbacks.
Here’s a look at the Best XI selections from their latest episode, celebrating some of 2021's top players.
Extratime First Team Best XI
- GK: Matt Turner (NE)
- D: DeJuan Jones (NE), Andreu Fontas (SKC), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (SEA), Aaron Herrera (RSL)
- M: Joao Paulo (SEA), Anibal Godoy (NSH), Carles Gil (NE)
- F: Daniel Salloi (SKC), Taty Castellanos (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
Extratime Second Team Best XI
- GK: Andre Blake (PHI)
- D: Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Auston Trusty (COL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Jack Elliott (PHI), Julian Gressel (DC)
- M: Matt Polster (NE), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN)
- F: Raul Ruidiaz (SEA), Damir Kreilach (RSL)
Extratime Third Team Best XI
- GK: Maxime Crepeau (VAN)
- D: Alex Roldan (SEA), Sean Nealis (RBNY), Miles Robinson (ATL), Kai Wagner (PHI)
- M: Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Jack Price (COL), Diego Chara (POR), Johnny Russell (SKC)
- F: Gustavo Bou (NE), Adam Buksa (NE)
Extratime Fourth Team Best XI
- GK: Carlos Coronel (RBNY)
- D: Graham Zusi (SKC), Keegan Rosenberry (COL), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andrew Farrell (NE), Andrew Gutman (RBNY)
- M: Dax McCarty (NSH), Keaton Parks (NYC), Albert Rusnak (RSL)
- F: Chicharito (LA), Brian White (VAN)
Extratime Fifth Team Best XI
- GK: William Yarbrough (COL)
- D: Ryan Hollingshead (DAL), Michael Boxall (MIN), Antonio Carlos (ORL), Kyle Duncan (RBNY)
- M: Sean Davis (RBNY), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Maxi Moralez (NYC)
- F: Dairon Asprilla (POR), Ola Kamara (DC), Tajon Buchanan (NE)