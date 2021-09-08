What's the New England Revolution's ceiling in 2021? Even Bruce Arena isn't sure

The 2021 Supporters’ Shield is far from locked up, though the New England Revolution are clearly in the driver’s seat and trending toward their first piece of MLS silverware.

The Bruce Arena-steered side, with 10 regular-season games to play, holds a 10-point lead atop the overall league table, staving off the Seattle Sounders. They’ve scored an MLS-high 45 goals and are 14 points ahead of Orlando City SC and Nashville SC, their closest competitors in the Eastern Conference.

But how much stock, if any, does Arena put into that trophy hunt? Not a ton, it turns out. The Revolution’s head coach and sporting director even said he’s not sure the Philadelphia Union should have earned the Supporters’ Shield last year during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

“I think if you have a Supporters’ Shield, you should have two Supporters’ Shields this year,” Arena said on this week’s The Call Up episode. “Really we’re playing East plays East and West plays West. To say at the end that one team deserves a Supporters’ Shield and likely has not played a dozen other teams in the league seems a little odd to me.