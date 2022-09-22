Berhalter reveals four starters for USMNT vs. Japan pre-World Cup friendly

Gregg Berhalter has revealed four of his 11 lineup decisions for the US men’s national team ’s Friday friendly vs. Japan (8:26 am ET), giving the nod to Aaron Long to start alongside Walker Zimmerman at center back. He's also named Arsenal's Matt Turner as the starting goalkeeper and Royal Antwerp's Sam Vines as the starting left back.

Aside from the Vines update, Berhalter made that news in a roundtable discussion with on-site reporters in Düsseldorf, Germany on Thursday ahead of his official matchday-1 press conference, giving a distinctly MLS flavor to much of his defense.

“Aaron and Walker are going to play, going to start, and we'll probably make a sub at halftime, or maybe after that and get another center back in. And then next game [vs. Saudi Arabia on Tuesday], take a look at another one,” Berhalter said in remarks first reported by ESPNFC.

Center backs

While Zimmerman climbed from the roster bubble to starting-XI mainstay during the Yanks’ Concacaf Octagonal qualifying campaign, the identity of the Nashville SC star’s central partner has been in flux since Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson was lost to a long-term Achilles injury in early May.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) and Chris Richards (Crystal Palace) were projected as leading contenders for the job, though minor injuries ruled both out of this month’s USMNT camp last week. That’s opened up a chance for Long, whose open-field defending and experience with high pressing and a high line at the New York Red Bulls is valued by Berhalter, to stake his claim two months out from the World Cup.