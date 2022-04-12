It’s early and there is plenty of time for things to change, but the question still needs to be answered: What is wrong with the New England Revolution?

Arena is right. The Revs have been in the giving mood this season – they’ve given up three game-winners in the 88th minute or later. They’ve been so giving, in fact, that somewhere along the line New England started forgetting to take points for themselves. With just four points through six MLS games (1W-4L-1D record), the Revolution are sitting in 13th in the Eastern Conference standings and they look like a much different team than the one that won the Supporters’ Shield and collected a league-record 73 points last season.

Looking at non-penalty expected goals and assists, Carles Gil , Bou and Buksa were three of the 11 most effective players in MLS last year on a per-90-minute basis, according to FBRef. And when you scrap the per-90 filter, they were four of the top five non-penalty xG+xA getters in the league in 2021. Add in center back injuries to Henry Kessler and Andrew Farrell and the natural squad rotation that comes from balancing CCL games with MLS play, it becomes clear the Revs have rarely been at full strength this season.

Through their first eight games of the season in all competitions, the Revs have only played with their trio of star attackers in the starting lineup four times. Between fixture congestion, an injury to Gustavo Bou , Adam Buksa ’s trip to Poland for international duty and his red card against the New York Red Bulls , New England haven’t been getting a ton of combined minutes from their Designated Players.

No matter how hard I try, it’s impossible for me to separate New England’s historic 2021 season from the early-season struggles they’re having right now. When comparing last year to this year, it’s important to remember the Revs were a very good team in 2021…who also got very lucky at times. According to American Soccer Analysis expected points metric, the Revolution’s numbers painted them as a 54-point team rather than a 73-point team. How did they manage to so widely outperform their underlying points total?

Still, the team that broke MLS’s single-season points record should have the depth to fight through a crowded calendar, shouldn’t they? No one expected the Revolution to win every game across both competitions. But expecting them to collect more than 0.67 points per game in MLS? That seems fair.

Per FBref, the Revs were fifth in MLS in post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed last year. This year they’ve dropped to 21st in that same metric. Instead of getting plays like this from their goalkeeper…

So far this year, Turner hasn’t been there to clean things up for the Revs. Instead, he’s been recovering from two different foot injuries , the latest of which came during a preseason game against LAFC . Without Turner, New England have gone from one of the best shot-stopping teams in MLS to one of the worst.

Gil won last year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award and put together a truly phenomenal season, but he wasn’t the most valuable player in MLS. He wasn’t even the most valuable player on his own team, at least not according to ASA’s goals added metric. That honor goes to Turner, who put on a shot-stopping clinic for large stretches of last season and added more value than anyone not named Andre Blake ( Philadelphia Union ).

New England could really use a healthy Turner for at least a handful of games before he heads off to Arsenal at the end of June. Though they have already forecasted the US men’s national teamer ’s eventual departure, signing rising Serbian international Djordje Petrovic last week.

Setting their injuries and other various absences aside, New England have really struggled to find chances in 2022. They are in (or near) the bottom third in MLS in open-play xG per 90 minutes and in open-play shot quality – and when comparing this year to last year, it’s obvious the Revs’ attack has declined. Their open-play xG per 90 is down from 1.06 in 2021 to 0.7 in 2022 and their open-play shot quality is down from 0.11 to 0.09.

A big factor behind the statistical decline is that New England have become increasingly one-dimensional and stagnant with the ball. Through six games, the Revs are extremely cross-heavy, even more so than last year: no team in MLS attempts more crosses per 90 minutes, particularly with fullbacks DeJuan Jones and Brandon Bye having the liberty to get forward. Crossing the ball is all well and good when your crosses are turning into high-quality shots…but New England’s crosses aren’t doing that. In 2022, the Revs are averaging just 0.12 xG on shots created by crosses, which puts them 20th in the league.