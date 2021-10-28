"What a ****show I inherited": How Bruce Arena transformed the New England Revolution

When the New England Revolution made a coaching change early in the 2019 season, the outlook was bleak.

The Revs had won just twice in their first 12 games, and in their final three matches before ultimately parting ways with Brad Friedel, the team conceded 15 goals. That miserable start came with the backdrop of the club having already missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and having last won a playoff game in 2014. It looked as if another rebuild, another new era, another call for patience was coming.

And then legendary MLS and US men's national team manager Bruce Arena arrived, taking over as head coach and sporting director. The Revs made the playoffs in 2019 despite the disastrous start. They made a run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2020. Now this year, they've won the Supporters' Shield and set a new single-season league record for points – all with one game left.

"I mean, I said that to the team," Arena told media Wednesday night, "‘Man, what a show I inherited in May of 2019.’"

It's easy to forget, too, that Arena's hiring wasn't met with a ringing endorsement. His reputation wasn't at its peak. Arena took over the USMNT for the second time in 2016, leaving the LA Galaxy to become national team manager with World Cup qualifying hanging in peril. He couldn't rescue their Russia 2018 hopes and resigned about seven months prior to arriving in New England.

It didn't take long for one of the league's greatest ever managers to add more hardware to his trophy cabinet.

"To think how far they’ve come is kind of remarkable," Arena said. "It really is. That shows the character of these people – not only the players but the staff. You know, we come to work every day, it’s a pretty good work environment. And I guess, they accomplished more than any team in the history of the league. So, that’s a heck of a story. So, you guys all have something to write. You don’t have to write about the formations and all the other stuff. You can write about it. It could be a history essay.”