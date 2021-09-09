Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to watching MLS Week 24

This is like getting asked to housesit in a mansion for a few days and then repeatedly being asked if you can stay a few more nights while the owner acts on whatever ruthless capitalistic instincts got them the mansion in the first place for a little while longer. Why yes, I will continue to hang out in the indoor hot tub/PS5/pizza roll dispenser combo for a few more nights. But only because I have great respect for my position as a housesitter.

Anyway, we’re finally past all that pesky international break stuff and back to real soccer. And back in a big way. Every single game over the next three days has something to offer. Just sit back and enjoy.

Plus...ya know...I’m not even sure I should say it...I’ll just do it. Plus, it might be important to note that Orlando are currently in second place in the East. Atlanta are fighting for the seventh spot. If both teams finished at second and seventh...well then this wouldn’t be the last time we see this matchup this year. Just saying.

In that sense, we may have the most meaningful Atlanta-Orlando game since the first one. In a rivalry that’s been defined by one team having the upper hand, this might be as even of footing as we’ve seen. Which still isn’t that even. But it’s going to be interesting.

For Orlando , it’s a chance to have that not happen. That’s it really. I guess we could talk about seeding in the East, but for a team that’s comfortably in a playoff spot, the opportunity to pettily smite a rival and potentially keep them from the playoffs is an opportunity to feel the warmth of your enemy’s radiating failure. It’s a cozy and heartening warmth. A weighted blanket of schadenfreude. Especially when the other team spent the first few years of its existence dunking on you for never making the playoffs.

For Atlanta , it’s a chance to get three points at home against one of the two teams they’ll face in the East’s top four through the rest of their schedule. Three points in your toughest game left will make the rest of what’s already the easiest schedule in the conference feel that much easier. And it could play a massive part down the stretch for a team that’s currently four points out of a playoff spot.

This rivalry has always followed the rule that one team has to be excellent and the other has to be not so great. There’s never really been anything in between. What that’s meant is there’s never really been any larger meaning to these two teams meeting other than a chance for one side to say hurtful things on the internet to the other side with impunity for a few weeks until the next meeting. I’m not quite sure we’ve reached a point where this weekend’s matchup puts two good teams against each other, but we have reached a point where there are undeniable stakes for both teams involved.

WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

BetMGM ODDS: Colorado -115, Draw +270, LA +270

While we’re still waiting on Colorado to take down Seattle or Sporting KC, they firmly cemented themselves at the top of the West’s second tier with a win over the Galaxy just a couple of weeks ago. And what I’m going to say next makes the whole second-tier thing feel a bit off, but if they beat the Galaxy again, they’ll be in first place in the West. At least for an hour or so depending on what Seattle does against Minnesota.

Even still, they’ll have a game in hand on Seattle no matter what by the end of the day. A draw would put them even on points through 22 games. With Seattle. I don’t know if you’ve noticed but people seem to think pretty highly of Seattle. Colorado are matching them step-for-step with a smaller budget and far less glamor.

However, there’s still a question of whether or not they can match them on the field like they have in the standings. They’ve yet to beat their best competition in the West – Seattle and SKC – in four tries this year. Although they’ll get another shot at Seattle and a bonus shot at the league-leading Revolution down the line. It’s maybe the one thing keeping people with inflated egos and self-worth due to their internet platform (see: Bloggers) like me from declaring them a true contender for MLS Cup. Essentially, only one or two teams have been better than Colorado at maintaining a high speed over the course of the year. Now, at some point, we have to find out whether or not the best version of this team can find a top speed high enough to hang with the league’s best.

We won’t necessarily find that out against LA. But a win would be another data point suggesting that they could produce the kind of result needed to take down a Seattle or New England in a winner-takes-all scenario.

In the end, those data points won’t matter. We’ll just have the final results when they do finally face those teams in those scenarios and that will be that. For now, though, we can use tests like this to color our view of the team that, right now, is the best story in MLS. And who doesn’t want a little more reason to believe they can pull off something truly special?