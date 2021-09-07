Three tactical trends that are defining the 2021 MLS season

Soccer changes. That’s one of my very favorite things about it. Over time, teams decide to start using one particular tactic or approach. Then other teams start copying it, then it becomes mainstream and then somebody starts using a new approach and the cycle repeats itself.

Sometimes the changes are extremely noticeable – like a global shift towards playing out of the back – and other times they’re much more subtle. From year to year in MLS, the changes tend to fall into that second, more subtle category. Still, a handful of notable league-wide tactical trends have developed this year. By comparing Second Spectrum’s 2021 data with its 2020 data, we can dive into some of the most interesting on-field trends that have popped up across the league this season.

Before we start, I do want to highlight because last season was a strange one, Second Spectrum didn’t collect data from as many games as they have this season. Understandably, they were unable to collect data from the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida, so the sample size from last season is closer to 20 games per team rather than the normal 34 games (plus playoffs). By averaging these stats out on a per-game basis, 2020’s weirdness doesn’t have a major impact here, but I still wanted to mention it.