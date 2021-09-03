Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to watching MLS Week 23

Andrew Wiebe’s out again. I’m back in for your Weekend Cheat Sheet. I’m ecstatic. Why? Because no one cares how you got to the big leagues, just that you got there.

All that’s happening here is a bunch of international games have shaken the MLS snowglobe. And no one knows where all these now swirling variables are going to land.

The bottom line is that these are two of the best teams MLS has to offer, not just in the Eastern Conference. And both have a claim to the extremely arbitrary but still important title of second-best team in the East.

The tale of the tape for this one looks like a prizefight. Nashville are tied on points for the second spot in the East, NYCFC are one point behind them with a game in hand. NYCFC have the best goal differential in the conference, Nashville have the third-best. NYCFC have the best expected goal differential \in the league\, Nashville have the third-best.

Both are also coming into this one relatively intact. Nashville are most hurt by the international break. Losing Walker Zimmerman , in particular, is a big blow. But Hany Mukhtar ’s eight goals and eight assists are still there, as are CJ Sapong ’s nine goals and three assists. And NYCFC will also be missing a crucial defender in James Sands . It all just about evens out in the end. Which means we’re going to see two of the best teams in the league go at it on mostly even footing. It’s an easy, easy choice for ESPN+ game of the week.

I genuinely don’t know where LAFC go from here the rest of the way. They just lost the one guy who had been a consistent Best XI presence for this team in a year where they really, really need a guy who can offer a consistent Best XI presence. I understand that his contract was coming to a close and that this move to Europe had been long promised. But now what?

Ok, so, remember how NYCFC and Nashville were coming into this one relatively intact? Wellllllllllllll, LAFC are… not that. Not that at all. In fact, give me one second to count annnddddd yeah, 13 players are going to be missing for LAFC due to injury or international duty. Most importantly, one player will be missing due to “ being Diego Rossi .”

Diego Rossi's move to Fenerbahce has been more than four years in the making. Kind of. Bob Bradley: “From the day he arrived, I supported him with the idea that someday he would go... I'm really proud of him." On Rossi's move & what it means for LAFC https://t.co/yMCQqdTyZz

LAFC are already amid a six-team pileup in the West. They’re only three points but five teams away from sixth place in the conference standings. The only teams in the West with fewer points are Austin and Houston. And for a team that seems doomed to make at least two catastrophic defensive mistakes per game, losing the guy who could most consistently rescue them from that seems suboptimal.

In theory, new signing Cristian Arango could produce as a No. 9 and Brian Rodriguez and Carlos Vela could make up for Rossi’s absence with their own contributions. But we have no idea if Arango is the real thing and we’ve plenty of ideas about Rodriguez’s inconsistent MLS tenure and Vela’s ability to actually be healthy and on the field. If this team was already floundering despite having some of the expected goals numbers in the league, a future where those numbers drop and the defense stays the same isn’t great.