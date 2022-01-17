"We were never a team": Inter Miami hit reset button after 2021 season

Jettisoned are some of the club’s big-name, big-money veterans, replaced by a much younger, more athletic and “hungrier” squad, as head coach Phil Neville put it.

Inter Miami CF opened preseason Monday with a vastly different squad than their 2021 one that missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after two consequential losing streaks.

“We’re in conversations with Blaise and we’ll have an official statement on that soon,” sporting director Chris Henderson said.

Another veteran midfielder on a DP deal, Frenchman Blaise Matuidi , will reportedly be on his way out as well. The 34-year-old World Cup winner, who has one year left on his contract, didn’t participate in the club’s first preseason training session Monday.

Among the players gone is Designated Player midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro via a loan move with a purchase option to CF Monterrey in Liga MX, and defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in a similar deal with Argentina's River Plate .

“I always felt we were never a team,” Neville said in a press conference Monday afternoon. “We were always a team where individuals felt they were more important than the team.”

It’s not a final product by any means, but Neville is excited about hitting the “reset button” in 2022 after last year’s stars failed to deliver on lofty expectations in South Florida.

Gallery: Preseason Day 1️⃣ The best photos from the first day of the 2022 #InterMiamiCF preseason! https://t.co/FB2B1ocN7S

Another player who didn’t train Monday was defender Nicolas Figal, who Henderson said is working on “some green card processes” and also has interest from multiple teams. Boca Juniors have been closely linked to the Argentine.

“We have to see how those conversations go and we should know that in the next days,” Henderson said.

The last DP standing from last year’s squad is Gonzalo Higuain, who Neville said is the unquestioned face of the club. In the offseason, Neville said he had daily conversations with the 34-year-old former Juventus star about his legacy at Miami.