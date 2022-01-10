Inter Miami CF loan Leandro Gonzalez Pirez to River Plate through 2023

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Inter Miami CF’s offseason transformation continues with defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez being loaned to Argentine giant River Plate, the clubs announced Monday.
The loan is through 2023 with an option for River Plate to buy.
“We continue to make moves with the intention of best positioning our roster moving forward and we feel that this loan gives us options to do so,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We’re also pleased for Leandro to be able to return to his former club and wish him well during his loan.”
The 29-year-old Argentine center back signed with Inter Miami from Liga MX side Club Tijuana ahead of their inaugural MLS season in 2020. He started all 46 of his regular-season appearances with Miami after three campaigns with Atlanta United. In total, Gonzalez Pirez has 141 regular-season appearances with five goals and 11 assists.
The Buenos Aires native started his career with River Plate, where he rose up through the club’s academy to make his professional debut in 2011, making a total of 35 appearances across two years.
The news came just after Austin FC announced they've loaned midfielder Tomas Pochettino to River Plate through 2022. That deal includes a purchase option for the Argentine Primera División powerhouse
The transaction is the latest in an offseason exodus for Miami, including attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro being loaned to Liga MX side CF Monterrey for the 2022 season with a purchase option. They've worked several intra-league trades and signed Brazilian midfielder Jean Mota, plus sent away winger Lewis Morgan (trade to New York Red Bulls) and forward Julian Carranza (loan to Philadelphia Union).
There are additional reports that midfielder Blaise Matuidi could depart in the coming weeks.