Recap: Seattle Sounders 1, Santos Laguna 0

Raul Ruidiaz scored on the break in second-half stoppage time to lift the Seattle Sounders into their first-ever continental final with a 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Tuesday night at Lumen Field.
Debutant Leo Chu, on as a substitute, provided the through ball service on Ruidiaz's winner, which sets up Seattle to face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Pumas UNAM and Club Leon in the final in Las Vegas on Sept. 22.
Ruidiaz saw his first attempt on the break saved by Gibran Lajud, but was first to the rebound to guide it across the goal line.
It was the Ruidiaz's second goal in the Leagues Cup and 16th in all competitions for the Peruvian, who is also the leader in the chase for the 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.
The goal provided a deserved result on a night the Sounders generated more of the clear chances, even if both teams appeared to run out of steam late.
Ruidiaz came within inches of completing a give-and-go goal with Cristian Roldan a few minutes before halftime. Shortly after the break, Fredy Montero fired a volley over the bar after running onto Kelyn Rowe's excellent ball to the back post. And Yeimar Gomez Andrade fired a volley off a corner kick over the bar in the 62nd minute.
Santos came closest to scoring when Diego Valdes struck the right post with a 65th-minute free kick. The Liga MX side controlled more of the possession as the second half wore on, but failed to translate that to many clear chances.
Goals
- 90'+3' - SEA - Raul Ruidiaz | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The victory puts the Sounders in position to fill what is arguably the only hole in their resume in the battle for most successful MLS clubs of all-time. Should they win next week, they would join D.C. United, the LA Galaxy and Atlanta United as MLS teams to win continental honors. During their MLS era, the Sounders have won two MLS Cups, four U.S. Open Cup crowns and one Supporters' Shield.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It's hard to explain exactly why Ruidiaz was able to find so much space deep in second-half stoppage time, but he did. And as he has proven all season, the 31-year-old wasn't likely to waste such an opportunity.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Raul Ruidiaz was in line for this even had the game gone to penalties after full time, as he was the single most menacing creative force on either team over the course of the evening. His match-winner just made this call a lot more decisive.
Up Next
- SEA: Saturday, Sept. 18 at Real Salt Lake | 9:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)