"We’re in enemy territory": Canada wary of USMNT threat during World Cup Qualifier

The Canadian men's national team knows few observers expect them to board their flight back to Toronto after Sunday’s World Cup Qualifier at Nissan Stadium having taken three points off the US men’s national team (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMas, TUDN).
Les Rouges have resumed their role as the underdog for their first road game of Concacaf’s Octagonal, heading into match two of 14 while chasing a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
“They don’t concede many goals,” head coach John Herdman said of the USMNT after Canada wrapped up training Saturday evening. “They don’t concede many shots so whatever it is, it’s going to be a big night for us and we’ll have to be beyond our best to come out of here with our result.”
Herdman was full of praise for Gregg Berhalter’s group, pointing to the bevy of attacking options Canada could face. The status of Christian Pulisic will be watched closely, though the Yanks aren't tipping their hand when it comes to their Chelsea star.
Up against Concacaf’s current Gold Cup and Nations League title-holders on the road after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Honduras, Herdman was discreet on how his team will approach Sunday’s game.
“These are World Cup qualification games now, so I’ve got to be tight-lipped on anything,” Herdman said with a laugh. “We’re in enemy territory and it’s always difficult in Concacaf. I said it right at the beginning that we’ve got some depth in this squad. We’ve got some world-class players and we’re going to have to rotate players across three matches.”
Having been frustrated by a crafty Honduran side in Toronto, Canada now takes on the role of spoiler trying to take the wind out of the sails of the hometown team in Nashville.
“It’s a team we’re going to try and frustrate, and that’s what you’ve got to do as an away team in Concacaf,” said defender Alistair Johnston, who will be playing at his home MLS venue. “You’ve got to be a frustrating team to break down and take whatever you can get.”
While they’ll aim to foil the Americans, who are coming off a 0-0 stalemate at El Salvador, don’t expect Canada to park the bus and hold out for a draw.
“I’ll put it as simply as this: We’re going into every game looking for three points,” said Johnston. “I don’t think that we’re ever going to go anywhere and set up shop and try to play strictly for 0-0. I don’t think that’s in this team’s DNA.”
Johnston will be playing in Nashville as part of the visiting team for the first time in his two professional seasons. He’s enjoyed a stellar start since being picked No. 11 in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, and now is eager to see what reception he’ll receive in his adopted home.
“I tell you what, I think our crowd has always been top class. They’ve shown me a lot of love throughout my first year and a half here in Nashville,” said Johnston. “I wouldn’t mind seeing what they’ve got. We’ll see what they’ve got, if they’ve got some chants or whatever they’ve got to throw at me. I still think I’ll get a decent reception. Maybe not the loudest boo on the whole team."
Sunday’s game will mark the fourth meeting between Canada and the US in two years.
“We know what a Berhalter team looks like,” said Johnston. “We know what they bring to the table, what kind of personalities they have in players. It’s just balancing that as well. We’re really comfortable with who they have. We know them really well and what to expect from each player no matter who they throw out there.”
In October 2019, Canada snapped a 34-year drought in beating the USMNT 2-0 at BMO Field in the Concacaf Nations League. But that ecstasy was quickly tempered a month later when the United States more than earned their revenge with a 4-1 win at Orlando's Exploria Stadium. The US were also 1-0 winners during their most recent meeting at this past summer's Gold Cup.
Both teams will have different personnel, but with Canada boasting some of their most talented players to ever wear the Maple Leaf, they think the gap is closer than ever and Sunday will have a true derby feel.
History won’t be on Canada’s side on Sunday, though. Canada haven’t beaten the United States in World Cup qualifying since 1957.
“All in all, it’s going to be a good match. It always is,” said Herdman. “It always just comes down to who wants it more in these games. There will be some tactical elements that are important. It’s always a rowdy crowd in the US.”