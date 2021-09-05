"We’re in enemy territory": Canada wary of USMNT threat during World Cup Qualifier

Herdman was full of praise for Gregg Berhalter’s group, pointing to the bevy of attacking options Canada could face. The status of Christian Pulisic will be watched closely, though the Yanks aren't tipping their hand when it comes to their Chelsea star.

“They don’t concede many goals,” head coach John Herdman said of the USMNT after Canada wrapped up training Saturday evening. “They don’t concede many shots so whatever it is, it’s going to be a big night for us and we’ll have to be beyond our best to come out of here with our result.”

Les Rouges have resumed their role as the underdog for their first road game of Concacaf’s Octagonal, heading into match two of 14 while chasing a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Canadian men's national team knows few observers expect them to board their flight back to Toronto after Sunday’s World Cup Qualifier at Nissan Stadium having taken three points off the US men’s national team (8 pm ET | FS1, UniMas, TUDN).

Up against Concacaf’s current Gold Cup and Nations League title-holders on the road after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Honduras, Herdman was discreet on how his team will approach Sunday’s game.

“These are World Cup qualification games now, so I’ve got to be tight-lipped on anything,” Herdman said with a laugh. “We’re in enemy territory and it’s always difficult in Concacaf. I said it right at the beginning that we’ve got some depth in this squad. We’ve got some world-class players and we’re going to have to rotate players across three matches.”

Having been frustrated by a crafty Honduran side in Toronto, Canada now takes on the role of spoiler trying to take the wind out of the sails of the hometown team in Nashville.

“It’s a team we’re going to try and frustrate, and that’s what you’ve got to do as an away team in Concacaf,” said defender Alistair Johnston, who will be playing at his home MLS venue. “You’ve got to be a frustrating team to break down and take whatever you can get.”

While they’ll aim to foil the Americans, who are coming off a 0-0 stalemate at El Salvador, don’t expect Canada to park the bus and hold out for a draw.

“I’ll put it as simply as this: We’re going into every game looking for three points,” said Johnston. “I don’t think that we’re ever going to go anywhere and set up shop and try to play strictly for 0-0. I don’t think that’s in this team’s DNA.”

Johnston will be playing in Nashville as part of the visiting team for the first time in his two professional seasons. He’s enjoyed a stellar start since being picked No. 11 in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, and now is eager to see what reception he’ll receive in his adopted home.