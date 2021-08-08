"We'll take the criticism": Josh Wolff explains Austin FC's rotated lineup vs. FC Dallas

“I'm disappointed for them and obviously we'll take the criticism for maybe the lineup and choices that we weren't able to get the result tonight,” Wolff said after the match. "But we'll continue to get better and do everything we can for our fans. They deserve everything because they're fantastic.”

The end result was frustration for the large traveling support that made the 200-plus mile trek to Frisco for the first-ever meeting between Austin FC and FC Dallas.

The biggest point of contention was Wolff’s lineup selection. He left Cecilio Dominguez and Tomas Pochettino out of the starting XI, new signing Sebastian Driussi made his anticipated MLS debut off the bench for the final 28 minutes and Manny Perez partnered with Diego Fagundez atop a changed 5-3-2 formation in a 2-0 defeat .

But when it’s a derby setback, that criticism is a bit sharper – as was the case for Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff following the expansion club’s Copa Tejas road loss to FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Wolff explained those lineup decisions in his post-match press conference, ones where their Designated Players weren't called on until after Ryan Hollingshead had already given FC Dallas a 1-0 lead at Toyota Stadium.

“We also have to make decisions based on the health of our players, the long-term goals and obviously between a couple guys with Cecilio and Tomas, whether it was a half or not, we were certainly more thoughtful to making sure they were alright,” Wolff said after the match. “Cecilio was ill for a couple weeks and he was battling through the last game. You could tell his energy was off, so putting him out there again from the get-go wasn't in the cards for us, didn't make the most sense.

"And Tomas, again, he's played probably the most minutes, covers the most ground for us and we wanted to get and were expecting to get these guys in there. Obviously a different scoreline it would've been better, but we brought in Ceci [in the 62nd minute] and we gave up a goal. It was a careless mistake and we got punished for it.”

As for Driussi, who hasn’t played a match since May, Wolff said the Argentine only had about a half-hour of fitness in him. The attacking midfielder was signed on July 29 after last competing for Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg.