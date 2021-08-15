"We have a top striker": NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos hailed after brace vs. Miami

“Off the pitch he does everything right all the time, he’s fit and he battles,” NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila said. “Right now he can do it alone, but we have more depth in the squad and we could play two up front as well when Talles \[Magno\] is more fit and Heber is back again. What Taty has done this year has been top class."

He’s shouldering a bigger workload than perhaps desired, yet is answering the call. And each goal is a reminder that his ceiling is quite high, both in MLS and possibly beyond.

Castellanos scored twice to lead NYCFC to a 2-0 win over Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena. He now has five goals in the Cityzens’ last six games, all as they climb to second place in the Eastern Conference and reach six games unbeaten in league play.

As Heber continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered in September 2020, there’s increased pressure on Valentin Castellanos to lead the line for New York City FC .

Castellanos began with a headed finish in the 21st minute, contorting his body to steer a Maxi Moralez cross past Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman. That Argentine connection didn’t quite come good during their Leagues Cup quarterfinal defeat to Pumas UNAM last Wednesday, but it flourished in Week 19 to help capture three points.

“The pass from Maxi was superb, and the finish, I don’t need to say anything about that – it was top, top class,” Deila said. “He’s difficult to play against, Taty, again playing all the games and to put in that performance, fighting like he did on Wednesday night is something I’m really impressed by. Good to get two more goals, now he has three in two games. We have a top striker.”

Castellanos then bagged his second in first-half stoppage time, opting for the Panenka finish on a penalty kick. It was indicative of a confident striker, one who signed a new five-year contract through 2025 this past May.