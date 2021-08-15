Recap: New York City FC 2, Inter Miami CF 0

Valentin Castellanos scored twice in the first half and New York City FC ran their unbeaten streak in MLS play to six matches with a 2-0 win over Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena on Saturday evening.

Following a stretch without a goal in over two months, Castellanos ensured his strong run of form continued as his brace gave him five goals in the last six matches across all competitions.

The Argentine forward struck first just past the 20-minute mark, as he cleanly headed a perfect Maxi Moralez cross past Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman for a 1-0 lead. He had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 in the 32nd minute following a badly misplayed ball by Nicolas Figal near midfield before his final touch let him down when it mattered most.

Castellanos ultimately completed his first-half brace, converting a nifty Panenka from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Kelvin Leerdam was whistled for a clear handball inside the scoring area.