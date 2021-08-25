Watch: NYCFC's Heber shares emotional reaction after being cleared to return to full training

It's been just under a year since New York City FC striker Heber tore his ACL in a match against Toronto FC. The Brazilian has been rehabbing ever since, with the injury keeping him sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season so far.
Recovering from an ACL injury is a long and grueling process that can be as taxing mentally as it is physically. That's why a team-released video posted on NYCFC's official Twitter account Wednesday was so powerful, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the moment Heber learned he cleared the necessary hurdles to rejoin contact training with his teammates.
Check out the video below:
It remains to be seen when he can make his much-anticipated return, but this is nonetheless a great sight to see, and hopefully an indicator that Heber will be back on the field scoring goals sooner rather than later.
NYCFC have largely turned to Valentin Castellanos up top, with other attackers like Jesus Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi leading the line as well. But when the 30-year-old can return, one of MLS' deepest offenses will only get more threatening.