Watch: NYCFC's Heber shares emotional reaction after being cleared to return to full training

It's been just under a year since New York City FC striker Heber tore his ACL in a match against Toronto FC. The Brazilian has been rehabbing ever since, with the injury keeping him sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season so far.

Recovering from an ACL injury is a long and grueling process that can be as taxing mentally as it is physically. That's why a team-released video posted on NYCFC's official Twitter account Wednesday was so powerful, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the moment Heber learned he cleared the necessary hurdles to rejoin contact training with his teammates.