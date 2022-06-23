Washington DC to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Major League Soccer announced Thursday that Washington, D.C. will host the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on July 19 at Audi Field , home of D.C. United . The opponent for Major League Soccer’s showcase event will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be presented live to fans around the world through the MLS streaming service as part of Major League Soccer’s 10-year partnership with Apple . The first-of-its-kind partnership will see all MLS matches, including marquee games and events, streamed live around the world. Additional broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be the culmination of a week-long series of events throughout Washington, D.C., including community initiatives, concerts, parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G and more.

D.C. and Audi Field - A great host

“We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C., a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “D.C. United and the community have always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who believed in the power and growth of soccer in the U.S., and Audi Field will provide an incredible backdrop for next summer’s game.”

While the MLS All-Star Game has been played in Washington, D.C. twice before, in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium, the 27th edition of Major League Soccer’s midsummer showcase will be played at Audi Field for the first time since the opening of the stadium in 2018. The home of D.C. United, Audi Field is located in the Capitol Riverfront, the fastest growing neighborhood in downtown D.C. and is within walking distance of several of the city’s best hotels, restaurants, and nightlife destinations nestled along the Anacostia River and Washington Channel.

The 20,000-seat LEED-certified stadium lies a short walk from the historic National Mall and features views of the Capitol Building and the Washington Monument and a safe-standing supporters’ section – affectionately known as the Chico Stand – that is home to the team’s six supporters groups.