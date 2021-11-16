Walker Zimmerman becomes key defender for USMNT's Qatar 2022 goal

“Coming on the back of not playing in September, it was kind of like, well, I didn't really get a chance. Let me prove to you that I can be a key player for this team,” he recalled on Monday. “So I was frustrated for sure. We had a very honest conversation on the phone.”

“This is one of these difficult things,” explained Berhalter in Monday’s press conference ahead of the USMNT’s Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier at Jamaica (5 pm ET | Paramount+, Universo). “When we're plotting a roster for the window, we're very specific on what type of profiles we're looking for, based on the opponent and based on what we're looking to achieve against each opponent. And it turned out in that one window, Walker wasn't part of it.”

After injuring his hamstring during this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup group stage, the Nashville SC center back had worked ferociously to recover his fitness and form in time to be considered for the US men’s national team ’s fall World Cup qualifying matches. Though September’s window arrived too soon, he thought he’d made a strong case for games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica in October, only to receive news he didn’t want from Gregg Berhalter.

According to Berhalter: “We had other guys that we thought were ahead of him at the time. And we also were planning substitutes, what the potential substitutions could bring for us; we're looking at our opponent, one was Honduras, really good transition speed, so we were a little bit concerned about that. But the conversation with Walker was really up-front and really open.”

The initial October roster dropped on Sept. 29, containing a center-back corps of John Brooks, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards and Miles Robinson. In short order, however, things started to change. Ream bowed out of his call-up for family reasons, leading Berhalter to ring Zimmerman back and ask him to catch a flight to Austin.

The picture changed again in a matter of hours. John Brooks, a locked-on starter entering the Octagonal, withdrew due to a back problem, a development that went public on Oct. 4.

Suddenly the center-back group was McKenzie, Richards, Robinson and Zimmerman, the latter the oldest and most experienced of the bunch. Berhalter and his staff liked what they saw on the training ground enough that Zimmerman found himself starting against Jamaica four days after that.

“He calls back 24 hours later like, ‘Hey, how quickly things change, I’m going to bring you to camp,’” said Zimmerman of Berhalter. “I was like, alright, alright, sounds good. I'll be ready.’”

And he performed.