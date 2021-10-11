USMNT player ratings: Turner, Zimmerman rare standouts in WCQ loss at Panama

After a convincing win over Jamaica on Thursday, the US men's national team regressed Sunday at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez as Panama inflicted a 1-0 defeat in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Octagonal.
Here's how each individual fared on a night to forget for a US team that featured seven changes from the 2-0 triumph over Jamaica.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
A surprising bright spot in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, Moore struggled to make an impact with his usual solid service from the right side, mishitting a couple of the crosses he did launch in.
The Nashville SC stalwart captained the side and showed why he’s been a solid player for the US, with no glaring mistakes to his name and his rating more reflective of the team’s lackluster performance as a whole.
The ex-Philly homegrown had a chance to stake his claim as a starting center back alongside Miles Robinson, but did little to firmly vault himself forward.
The Atlanta United youngster didn’t make any huge mistakes, but was erratic in possession and never found a way to make an impact going forward.
It was a rough one for the Colorado Rapids midfielder, who struggled in possession starting in place of Tyler Adams and had a couple of bad giveaways in his own end during the first half.
As the USMNT head down their depth chart, it's incumbent upon veteran pieces and Berhalter's trusted guys to step up. The LA Galaxy midfielder wasn't up to task on an evening where the team needed him to be the tone-setter and help unlock Panama.
Musah's still one of the most intriguing young talents in the player pool, but struggled to find his footing in an all-around disconnected midfield.
Weah was far from the only attacker who struggled to make an impact, but it was a relatively anonymous shift from the 21-year-old Lille standout.
It was a freak play, but Zardes arguably could have been hit with an own goal on the game-winner and wasn’t able to offset it by finding much of anything in the final third. Not that he was helped by the poor level of service from those around him.
The D.C. United man’s workrate and effort can never be questioned, but he struggled to make use of his customary creativity.
The need for squad rotation is understandable when juggling three games in seven days, but Berhalter also has to own what was arguably the worst USMNT performance under his watch, especially given the contest's high stakes.
Substitutes
Adams was held out of the starting lineup due to rotation, but the Yanks arguably could have used the former New York Red Bulls standout from the jump. Still, his substitute shift didn't yield any game-altering results.
The Philly homegrown product added a little energy after entering the match, but not enough to continue his strong run of international form of late.
To be fair to the FC Dallas breakout star, he never got the service he needed to continue his recent torrid goal-scoring run after entering as a second-half substitute.
The Seattle Sounders star has been an impact sub for the US in previous matches, but not much changed after his entrance into this one.
It’s hard to ding Yedlin too much for his cameo, but his substitute shift didn’t result in anything more impactful than Moore’s did as a starter.