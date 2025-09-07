Wales vs. Canada: How to watch, stream international friendly

The Canadian men's national team visit Wales on Tuesday to conclude their September international window tests in Europe.

Both friendlies serve as tune-ups for Canada before the 2026 FIFA World Cup , which they'll co-host alongside the United States and Mexico.

Head coach Jesse Marsch's side, which features 11 MLS players , will look to build on Friday's 3-0 win against Romania in Bucharest.

How to watch and stream

Wales also feature the Tottenham Hotspur duo of defender Ben Davies and forward Brennan Johnson. Meanwhile, Fulham FC midfielder Harry Wilson has scored six goals in his last eight international appearances.

The Dragons currently top their qualifying group after defeating Kazakhstan, 1-0, on Wednesday. Wrexham FC striker Kieffer Moore's first-half goal earned them three points.

Ranked 31st in the world by FIFA, Wales are looking to make their second straight World Cup appearance in 2026.

Successful first stop in Bucharest 🇷🇴! Next stop: Swansea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Première étape réussie à 🇷🇴! Prochaine étape : Swansea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/WS79QFTXit

Ali Ahmed helped lead Les Rouges to their first road win over a UEFA opponent since beating Cyprus in 2009.

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout had a goal and an assist in the 3-0 victory at Romania, first setting up Jonathan David's record 37th international goal before dispossessing Romania goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan to open his Canada account.

Niko Sigur added a 77th-minute insurance goal, and Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made two saves to earn the clean sheet.