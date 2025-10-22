Seattle Sounders winger Pedro de la Vega suffers season-ending injury

Seattle Sounders FC winger Pedro de la Vega will miss the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs after undergoing right knee surgery, the club announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old suffered a right patella fracture during Saturday's 2-1 Decision Day victory at New York City FC.
No official return timeline has been set, other than the club confirming he'll be out for the remainder of the current MLS campaign.
Signed as a Young Designated Player from Lanús in his native Argentina in January 2024, De la Vega had a breakout 2025 season, posting 4g/5a in 26 appearances.
Additionally, he was a crucial piece of the Rave's Green's Leagues Cup title run this summer, earning the tournament's Best Player Award as the Sounders completed their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer (ninth title overall).
De la Vega is the latest in a long string of injuries that have tested Seattle's depth this season. Despite their health struggles, the Sounders won the aforementioned Leagues Cup, while also impressing at this year's FIFA Club World Cup.
Led by midfielders Cristian Roldan and Obed Vargas, as well as playmaker Albert Rusnák, Seattle will face Minnesota United FC in their Round One Best-of-3 series, beginning with Monday's playoff opener at Allianz Field (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FS1, FOX Deportes).