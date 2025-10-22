Seattle Sounders winger Pedro de la Vega suffers season-ending injury

Seattle Sounders FC winger Pedro de la Vega will miss the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs after undergoing right knee surgery, the club announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old suffered a right patella fracture during Saturday's 2-1 Decision Day victory at New York City FC.

No official return timeline has been set, other than the club confirming he'll be out for the remainder of the current MLS campaign.

Signed as a Young Designated Player from Lanús in his native Argentina in January 2024, De la Vega had a breakout 2025 season, posting 4g/5a in 26 appearances.