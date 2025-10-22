Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: One thing to know about each team

Eighteen. That's how many teams have qualified for the Audi 2025 MLS Playoffs.
It's a lot of teams to keep track of, let alone follow closely. So we're highlighting one key thing to know about every contender to lift MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Teams are divided into the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, and listed by how they finished in the standings (No. 1-9).
Philadelphia defied the odds in their first year under head coach Bradley Carnell, who quickly turned the page on legendary predecessor Jim Curtin by leading the Union to their second Supporters' Shield title as the best regular-season team of 2025.
A model of excellence in MLS, Cincinnati this year became the first team in league history to win 55 games across a three-season span (excluding the shootout era) behind the stellar play of superstar offseason arrivals Evander and Kévin Denkey (combined 33g/17a).
The highest-profile MLS team is led by the world's highest-profile player: Lionel Messi. The GOAT has been as elite as ever in 2025, producing 29g/19a to win Golden Boot presented by Audi honors.
All eyes will be on Messi as he looks to lead Miami to MLS Cup glory and help legendary retiring teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba go out as champions.
Charlotte went big in the offseason by signing English Premier League legend Wilfried Zaha, and then proceeded to make history by producing an MLS record-tying nine-game winning streak.
You need match-winners in playoff soccer, and Alonso Martínez has low-key been among the league's best. Of the Costa Rican international's 17 goals this year, a league-high 10 have been game-winners.
Nashville's first full season under head coach B.J. Callaghan is already the best in club history, thanks to their US Open Cup title earlier this month. Can the superstar attacking duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge lead the Coyotes to the domestic double in 2025?
The MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 champions have struggled with injuries all year, leading to a seventh-place finish in the East. But anybody familiar with this league knows never to bet against a team managed by reigning MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy.
During his first season, head coach/director of football Gregg Berhalter has led Chicago Fire FC back into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Arguably Berhalter's biggest masterstroke was signing Danish midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, an MLS Newcomer of the Year candidate with 15g/15a this season.
Orlando have made the playoffs in all six seasons under manager Oscar Pareja, the longest active streak in MLS. Their hopes in 2025 lie mainly with Argentine No. 10 Martín Ojeda and breakout USMNT right back Alex Freeman.
San Diego made history by having the best-ever regular season for an expansion team and finishing atop the Western Conference standings. Also, if not for Messi, Anders Dreyer (19g/19a) would be the favorite to be crowned Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Thomas Müller is bringing vibes and goals (seven in seven matches) to Vancouver, Ryan Gauld is on the mend, and Sebastian Berhalter is in the midst of a breakout campaign. If Brian White (16g/1a) recovers from a hamstring injury, the Whitecaps are an even greater MLS Cup contender.
LAFC boast arguably the best attacking duo in MLS, with Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga combining for 20 goals and five assists since Son’s MLS-record transfer from Tottenham Hotspur in August. They're must-watch every time they're on the pitch.
Set pieces, long throw-ins and corner kicks – oh my. The Loons have thrived on those dead-ball situations and look to center back Michael Boxall to be a threat with his ability to throw the ball a country mile.
Cristian Roldan might be at the peak of his career, impressing USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This perennial tournament-dangerous side has already won a trophy (Leagues Cup) this year.
Who doesn’t love a homegrown success story? That’s what Owen Wolff is, posting a team-high 15 goal contributions (7g/8a) for the Verde & Black. Also, Brad Stuver has been one of the league’s top shot-stoppers the last couple of years.
Petar Musa has been one of the most consistent goal-scorers no one is talking about. He’s got 34g/9a in 60 regular-season appearances over his first two years in the league. Can that carry over to the playoffs?
Providence Park is one of the best venues in MLS, and the Timbers Army can help carry a Portland team that struggled down the stretch. Plus, David Da Costa has some magic in his boots.
Diego Luna. He’s unpredictable and dangerous with every touch on the ball, and you never quite know what the USMNT midfielder will bring when it comes to his hairstyle. He's one of the league’s most entertaining players.