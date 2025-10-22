Houston Dynamo keep Artur, Dorsey: Year-end roster decisions

Houston Dynamo FC enter the offseason with just 19 players under contract, including only four defenders, after announcing their year-end roster decisions on Tuesday.

First, the returning players: midfielders Artur and Brooklyn Raines had their 2026 contract options exercised, as did right back Griffin Dorsey and winger Nelson Quiñónes. They're all key pieces under head coach Ben Olsen.

But between contract options that were declined, and soon-to-be free agents, Houston have moved on from 13 players. That list includes veteran defenders Franco Escobar and Damion Lowe, as well as midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk and forward Sergio Santos.

The Dynamo are in discussions with forward Amine Bassi about possibly returning. He has 21 goals in 114 appearances (all competitions) across the past three seasons, though his production declined this year.

It all sets the stage for a busy winter, as Houston will look to improve on a 12th-place Western Conference finish (37 points) that put them four points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

Contract options exercised (5)

Artur (M)

Griffin Dorsey (D)

Blake Gillingham (GK)

Nelson Quiñónes (F)

Brooklyn Raines (M)

Contract options declined (10)

Stephen Annor (F)

Obafemi Awodesu (D)

Ethan Bartlow (D)

Erik Dueñas (M)

Michael Halliday (D)

Sebastian Kowalczyk (M)

Damion Lowe (D)

Sergio Santos (F)

Daniel Steres (D)

Júnior Urso (M)

Out of contract (3)

Franco Escobar (D)

Gabe Segal (F)

Andrew Tarbell (GK)

In discussions (2)