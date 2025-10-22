Bandwagon fan guide: Who to root for in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

We'll first explain all the Eastern Conference teams (No. 1-9), then pivot to the Western Conference teams (No. 1-9).

They might be the most doubted Supporters’ Shield winners of all time. That could be a good thing, though. After all, everyone spent the offseason doubting them, too.

Sporting director Ernst Tanner bet on himself and his preferred, Energy Drink Soccer-adjacent game model. It paid off in the regular season. But will it pay off in the playoffs? History says no. And so does the Union’s record against bona fide MLS Cup contenders this season.

When the Union parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin last offseason, it seemed reasonable to think they might not reach the highs of the early 2020s again for a while. Instead, they went ahead and earned 66 points and the Supporters’ Shield title with a new coach (Bradley Carnell) and a slightly reworked roster.

Pulling that trick off in the playoffs is a little more difficult, but anything feels possible when you have someone like Evander (18g/15a this season).

On a very related note, they’ve had outstanding match-winners throughout that run. This year, Evander , Kévin Denkey and Brenner have been asked to be the difference-makers. That’s how you end up with a team that has laughed in the face of expected goals by a comical margin this year.

No one wins one-goal games quite like FC Cincinnati . Sixteen of their 20 wins came by one goal this season. Eking out wins like that has been a hallmark of their elite four-year run of results, though. This is nothing new for Pat Noonan and company.

Inter Miami were built in a lab to bother people. And they aren’t going to slow down this postseason.

But maybe you love a heel? Inter Miami are a perfect combination of hyped, inescapable, lucky, Luis Suárez -having and talented that makes a great sports villain. On top of that, they have the pressure of not winning a trophy this year.

If you aren’t in South Florida or you don’t have a Lionel Messi kit in your day-to-day wardrobe, you’re likely not cheering for Inter Miami .

At the very least, you know they won’t waste time with penalty shootouts or extra time. Charlotte had two (2) games end as a draw this year. That’s (probably) a record. If you’re a fan on the go, or you just like to stick to a plan, this could be your team.

But they’re the kind of team that can get inexplicably hot at any time. We saw that this year when they tied a league record with nine consecutive victories. That, along with an excellent fan base, could make them a bandwagon to hop on early before it gets too crowded.

The Fightin’ Sir Mintys have had to rely a lot on Kristijan Kahlina ’s excellent goalkeeping as of late. They’ll probably need to keep doing that in Game 1 of their Round One meeting with New York City FC after Wilfried Zaha ’s Decision Day red card.

That said, they’ve gathered those points against some really good teams recently. Eight of their final 10 games came against playoff teams. They won five of them. At the very least, they’ll have a clear idea of what it will take to make a postseason run. Maybe they can force folks to start paying closer attention.

It feels like NYCFC haven’t gotten nearly enough credit for a 56-point season that saw them win 17 games. It’s the same as their striker, Alonso Martínez , not getting nearly enough credit for scoring 33 goals over the last two seasons. This version of NYCFC just gathers points without making a fuss about it.

Oh, and they’ve got Inter Miami in Round One. This could be the team for you if you’re a hater.

If those two are rolling, Nashville can beat anybody. If not… well, at least they’re trying to be fun now. After years of a defense-first game model, Nashville have used the ball almost as well as anyone this year when they’ve wanted to. Thank you, B.J. Callaghan.

Hany and Surridge have combined for 47 goals across all competitions; nobody else on the roster has more than four.

The 2023 MLS Cup champions also have the nostalgia factor, knowing Nagbe will retire at season's end. It'd be quite the story if they send their captain out with a fifth MLS Cup title.

If Diego Rossi 's good to go, their ceiling is super high. And Dániel Gazdag might just have rediscovered his scoring at the perfect time. Sean Zawadzki is back healthy, too, and that does wonders for their defense.

The Crew aren't as fear-inducing as their first two years under Wilfried Nancy, but don't go sleeping on them.

And even if you’re not interested in watching your team win or lose 5-4, there isn’t a more lovable underdog in the bunch. Chicago are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just the third time since 2009.

No playoff team allowed more goals than Chicago , and only one team (Miami) scored more. If you think the scoring totals in EAFC should be the norm, these are your guys.

They’re currently in the middle of one of those slumps, but you have to give them this: There’s never been a nine-seed more likely to make a run to MLS Cup.

They have two of the best in the league at their position in No. 10 Martín Ojeda and right back Alex Freeman , and a collection of talent that should make them a contender. But they also tend to hit slumps pretty hard. That’s why they’re heading on the road for a Wild Card game instead of hosting a Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Orlando are… confusing. At times, they’ve looked like one of the best teams in the league. At other times, they’ve earned one win in their final seven games. It’s not totally clear what to expect from this group.

Regardless, they’re living out a dream year one. If you want the storybook ending, you’re riding with this group.

Still, there are some concerns about their end-of-year performance. They weren’t nearly as good over the back half of the season. And, weirdly enough, they weren’t nearly as good at home (seven wins) as they were on the road (12 wins). That’s maybe not ideal for a team that just earned hosting rights until at least MLS Cup presented by Audi.

The best expansion team of all time rolled into MLS and immediately started running teams off the pitch. They play the prettiest soccer of the bunch when they’re on, and Anders Dreyer would be Landon Donovan MLS MVP if not for Messi. That, along with standout performances from guys like Best XI-caliber midfielder Jeppe Tverskov , powered San Diego to a first-place finish in the West.

There hasn’t been another group effort like Vancouver’s this year. Twenty players have scored for the ‘Caps this season, and 18 have delivered an assist. Amid injury troubles, a run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final and a fourth straight Canadian Championship, the Whitecaps have found a way to make it all work thanks to a clear understanding of their game model and general moxy.

What’s truly remarkable is they did it without notably changing the squad after years of finishing in the middle of the pack. A big chunk of credit for their leap forward has to go to new head coach Jesper Sørensen.

Sørensen spent his entire footballing life in Denmark before coming to Vancouver. Nothing about his time as a manager of multiple Danish clubs signaled this would be an amazing hire. It apparently just took a change of scenery for him to become an elite head coach. Maybe there’s something about Canada that lets him thrive? Like how Superman is powered by the Earth’s sun, but is just some dude on Krypton?