LAFC vs. Austin FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

The Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga show reaches the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs when LAFC (No. 3) host Austin FC (No. 6) on Wednesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.

To get there, LAFC or Austin must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 2) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).

This Round One series winner will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) or FC Dallas (No. 7) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Western Conference No. 3

Western Conference No. 3 Regular season: 60 points (17W-8L-9D)

LAFC made global waves in August when they acquired Son from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an MLS-record fee (reportedly upwards of $26.5 million).

The South Korean superstar has delivered in spades, tallying 9g/3a in his first 10 MLS matches. He's formed a fearsome partnership with Bouanga, whose 24g/9a made him the Golden Boot presented by Audi runner-up to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Zooming out, the Black & Gold are chasing their third MLS Cup appearance in four seasons after winning in 2022 over the Philadelphia Union and falling short in 2023 to the Columbus Crew.