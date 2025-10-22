LAFC vs. Austin FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 1

The Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga show reaches the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs when LAFC (No. 3) host Austin FC (No. 6) on Wednesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Oct. 29 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
This Round One series winner will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2) or FC Dallas (No. 7) in the Western Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
To get there, LAFC or Austin must win two matches across this series opener, Game 2 (Nov. 2) and Game 3 (Nov. 8).
No extra time will be played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 3
- Regular season: 60 points (17W-8L-9D)
LAFC made global waves in August when they acquired Son from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for an MLS-record fee (reportedly upwards of $26.5 million).
The South Korean superstar has delivered in spades, tallying 9g/3a in his first 10 MLS matches. He's formed a fearsome partnership with Bouanga, whose 24g/9a made him the Golden Boot presented by Audi runner-up to Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
Zooming out, the Black & Gold are chasing their third MLS Cup appearance in four seasons after winning in 2022 over the Philadelphia Union and falling short in 2023 to the Columbus Crew.
LAFC hope to send head coach Steve Cherundolo out on a high note. As announced in mid-April, the former USA international will depart after the playoffs and return to Germany.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 6
- Regular season: 47 points (13W-13L-8D)
Austin have returned to the playoffs during head coach Nico Estévez's first season, improving five points from their 2024 squad.
That comes despite USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez missing half the season with a torn ACL (knee) he suffered in early July.
Down Vazquez, homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff has posted a team-high 15 goal contributions (7g/8a) for the Verde & Black. He's joined by DP attackers Myrto Uzuni (6g/3a) and Osman Bukari (3g/7a).
Austin's other key player is All-Star goalkeeper Brad Stuver. He posted a career-best nine clean sheets this year and has consistently delivered since their 2021 expansion season.