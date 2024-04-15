Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9

There were big crowds and big goals in Matchday 9, including four special strikes that are AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees. Cast your vote here .

Erik Thommy: Seven minutes after Messi’s left-footed blast, Thommy stepped into Luis Suarez’s attempted headed clearance and hit a first-time volley for his second goal of the match.

Evander: Portland Timbers coach Phil Neville called Evander the best player in the Western Conference right now. The Brazilian’s go-ahead goal in the 34th minute of a 2-2 draw against LAFC is a big reason why, as the No. 10 took Juan Mosquera’s clipped service off his chest and fired under the crossbar.