Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 9

There were big crowds and big goals in Matchday 9, including four special strikes that are AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees. Cast your vote here.
Lionel Messi: In front of 72,610 fans at Arrowhead Stadium – the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history – the GOAT delivered a stunning long-distance golazo in the 51st minute to help lead Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
Erik Thommy: Seven minutes after Messi’s left-footed blast, Thommy stepped into Luis Suarez’s attempted headed clearance and hit a first-time volley for his second goal of the match.
Evander: Portland Timbers coach Phil Neville called Evander the best player in the Western Conference right now. The Brazilian’s go-ahead goal in the 34th minute of a 2-2 draw against LAFC is a big reason why, as the No. 10 took Juan Mosquera’s clipped service off his chest and fired under the crossbar.
Sebastian Kowalczyk: Houston Dynamo FC picked up their fourth win in the last five games – a 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC – and Kowalczyk played a starring role by taking a feed from Amine Bassi, gathering a touch around a pair of defenders and launching his first MLS goal into the side netting.