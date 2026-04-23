Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 9

The goals were flying in during MLS Matchday 9, with four memorable strikes highlighting the first midweek slate of the 2026 season.
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Jorge Ruvalcaba: The Mexican international scored a brace, beginning with a spectacular solo strike in Red Bull New York's 4-4 home draw with D.C. United.
Luka Gavran: Toronto FC's goalkeeper was the unlikeliest of heroes, nodding home a dramatic, last-gasp header that salvaged a 3-3 draw against the Philadelphia Union.
Rodrigo De Paul: The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion broke a late deadlock with a stunning long-range curler in Inter Miami CF's 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake.
Luis Suárez: Suárez struck seconds after De Paul, connecting on a ridiculous volley, following a give-and-go with Germán Berterame, that rounded out Miami's win at RSL.