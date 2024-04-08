Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8

A solar eclipse doesn’t come around often, but MLS golazos are a weekly occurrence! And you get to vote on it! The AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 8 are below; you can vote here.

Aidan Morris: The USMNT midfielder ensured Columbus Crew earned a share of the points at home against D.C. United, taking two quick touches before unleashing a rocket from distance for the 87th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

Aliyu Ibrahim: The Nigerian forward also struck for a second-half equalizer for Houston Dynamo FC, capitalizing on a Chicago Fire FC defensive miscue to tuck the ball into the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Raúl Ruidíaz: The Peruvian talisman struck for a brace to pace Seattle Sounders FC to a 5-0 victory over CF Montréal, getting the party started with a looping left-footed first-time strike into the side netting in the 20th minute.

Sebastián Driussi: The Argentine midfielder also struck for two goals, providing the late drama at Q2 Stadium, scoring the 101st-minute winner with the outside of his right foot to lead Austin FC to a wild 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

