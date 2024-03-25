Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6

Sometimes timing is everything, especially regarding AT&T Goal of the Matchday. Matchday 6's nominees were things of beauty, and all came at critical moments to secure three points. Cast your vote here.
Ashley Westwood: The English midfielder struck for the match-winner in Charlotte FC's 2-0 victory over Columbus Crew, chesting down a failed headed clearance before lashing a thunderous blast into the upper corner of the net.
Luciano Acosta: The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP showed his class to score the lone goal in FC Cincinnati's 1-0 home win over New York City FC. After dummying an Aaron Boupendza pass for Corey Baird, Acosta took a touch in the box, cut inside and finished clinically.
Nicolás Lodeiro: The legendary former Seattle Sounders FC midfielder scored his first goal in an Orlando City kit, a wonderful left-footed free kick to secure a 2-0 home win over Austin FC.
Alex Katranis: The Greek left back scored his first goal for Real Salt Lake, a looping 76th-minute winner off Fidel Barajas' layoff in a 2-1 comeback victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.