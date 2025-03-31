Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6

Brilliant free kicks, strikes from distance, volleys in the box. Matchday 6 had it all, as the candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday can prove. As always, vote here for your favorite.
Carles Gil: The first win of the New England Revolution’s season came courtesy of their captain’s brilliance, with the Spanish playmaker scoring a stunning free kick in the 28th minute, wrong-footing goalkeeper Carlos Coronel with a curling, upper-90 strike in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.
Dániel Sallói: The Hungarian winger’s second goal of the season came with a high degree of difficulty, taking Shapi Suleymanov’s cross off his thigh before volleying it inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 loss at FC Dallas.
Evander: The Brazilian midfielder is making the spectacular look routine, powering in a 30-yard free kick that jump-started FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 comeback victory at Nashville SC. It came a week after Evander did the same against Atlanta United in a 2-2 draw.
Artem Smolyakov: With LAFC reeling in their first-ever meeting with San Diego FC, the Ukrainian left back provided his club with a lifeline, unleashing a powerful left-footed shot from long range in a 3-2 loss.