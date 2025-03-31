Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 6

Brilliant free kicks, strikes from distance, volleys in the box. Matchday 6 had it all, as the candidates for AT&T Goal of the Matchday can prove. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Carles Gil: The first win of the New England Revolution’s season came courtesy of their captain’s brilliance, with the Spanish playmaker scoring a stunning free kick in the 28th minute, wrong-footing goalkeeper Carlos Coronel with a curling, upper-90 strike in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Dániel Sallói: The Hungarian winger’s second goal of the season came with a high degree of difficulty, taking Shapi Suleymanov’s cross off his thigh before volleying it inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 loss at FC Dallas.