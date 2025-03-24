Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 5

With some of the league’s players away on international duty, opportunity knocked for others, who answered the call during Matchday 5 with some stunning AT&T Goal of the Matchday contenders. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Marco Pašalić: The Croatian international winger has touted his left foot as a weapon and he used it to great effect, curling home a gorgeous strike from outside the box after a pretty team build-up to lead high-flying Orlando City SC to a 4-1 win over D.C. United.

David Martínez: The 19-year-old’s star continued on its ascent with a wonder goal for LAFC in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City, a laser beam of a strike from a tight angle that proved to be the winner.

Deandre Kerr: The Canadian forward found the back of the net for a second straight game, latching onto Derrick Etienne’s perfectly weighted service and powering in the equalizing header in a 2-1 defeat for Toronto FC at New York Red Bulls.