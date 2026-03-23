Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 5

We enter the first international break of the 2026 season buzzing after a bevy of Matchday 5 golazos.
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Cristian Espinoza: The crown jewel of Nashville SC's offseason signings, Espinoza showed he's not just an elite facilitator with his bar-down finish that beat Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau inside the near post.
Marcel Hartel: St. Louis CITY SC's star midfielder intercepted New England Revolution defender Brayan Ceballos's pass out of the back and, before letting the ball touch the ground, volleyed from way out to beat USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Beau Leroux: The lone goal for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 1-0 statement win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC came from Leroux, a long-distance banger after a failed clearance.
Nicolás Fernández Mercau: The Argentine continued his torrid start to the season against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF, putting a jolt into the 45,845 in attendance at Yankee Stadium with his bar-down free kick.